2 Hit-And-Run Drivers Wanted In Killing Of Oxnard Man

OXNARD (CBSLA.com) — Police need help in catching two hit-and-run drivers suspected in the death of a man in Oxnard Tuesday morning.
Salvador Luna, 74, was crossing the intersection of Cooper Road and Roosevelt Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. when a vehicle struck him and threw him about 10 feet. Then a second vehicle hit him.
Both drivers failed to stop.
Samuel Garcia, whose store’s security cameras captured the accident, said the video was disturbing to watch.
“It was two vehicles. The first one hit him. He bounced so far. The second one just ran him over,” he said.
Police said they have reviewed the footage but have not released it.
“He got blasted from quite a distance. There was no way somebody would have made it,” witness Albert Perez recalled.
Paramedics rushed the victim to Ventura County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Neighbors told CBS2’s Andrea Fujii that the intersection is extremely dangerous because cars zip through there all the time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Jose Diaz at (805) 200-5668 or via email at jose.diaz@oxnardpd.org.
