Big Rig Crash Shuts Down Northbound 5 Freeway

July 18, 2017 11:10 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — An Arco tanker truck jack-knifed on the 5 northbound freeway Tuesday night backing up traffic for miles.

The accident happened at about 9:30 p.m. in Lincoln Heights near the 10 freeway interchange. All of the northbound lanes were blocked.

Luckily at the time of the crash the tanker was empty so no fuel was spilled on the freeway. The truck collided with another car. One person in the other vehicle was taken to a hospital.

The truck driver was not injured.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

 

 

