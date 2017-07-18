Brazen ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Bandit Hits Canoga Park Sunglass Hut

CANOGA PARK (CBSLA.com) – Police have released surveillance photos of an armed man who stole more than $10,000 in merchandise in what police described as a “brazen” robbery at a Sunglass Hut in Canoga Park earlier this month.

The robbery occurred on the morning of July 6 at a Sunglass Hut at the Westfield Topanga mall on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

According to Los Angeles police, the suspect entered the store, spray painted over security cameras and then had a female employee fill several trash bags with designer sunglasses.

He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and a knife, police said. He then walked out of the store with the bags of loot. No one was hurt.

Despite spraying over the store cameras, the suspect’s face was captured on the Westfield mall’s own security cameras, police said.

“I can’t remember a robbery so brazen,” LAPD Det. Fernando Avila said in a news release. “Most crooks try to disguise their faces and don’t worry about the cameras, but this crook took a different approach, like a scene out of ‘Ocean’s Eleven.’”

The suspect was described as white or Middle Eastern, 25 to 30 years of age, about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He wore a backward baseball cap and carried a duffel bag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call LAPD at 818-756-3520.

