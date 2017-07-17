Kid Rock For Senate? Dems Taking Rocker’s Apparent Political Ambitions ‘Seriously’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — “Is this real or what?”

That’s likely the question many Kid Rock fans are probably asking after the rap-rocker launched an apparent campaign website featuring a “Kid Rock ’18 For US Senate” logo.

Rock – whose real name is Robert James Ritchie – put out a press release July 13 in response to reports that the political rumors were nothing more than a viral marketing campaign.

“I’ve got 15 days from my announcement to file paperwork with the FEC!….Like politicians write books during their campaigns, I’m planning on putting out music during mine”, the statement read.

Add to that an official-looking quote about taxes, health care “and anything else the government puts in place that affects us all” and it’s hard to avoid the impression that Rock is running.

The website also takes aim at Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who Rock says “is better at playing politics”: “Senator Stabenow and I do share a love of music, although probably not the same kind. I concede she is better at playing politics than I am so I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hardworking AMERICANS and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tired of their b——t!”

Stabenow appeared to take the criticism in stride, saying Rock is “better at playing guitar and I’ll keep doing what I do best: fighting for Michigan.”

I know we both share a love of music. I concede he's better at playing guitar and I'll keep doing what I do best: fighting for Michigan. https://t.co/CUaGqPu7AB — Debbie Stabenow (@stabenow) July 12, 2017

Democrats also seemed to be preparing for a 2018 Rock run, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) among those who says she takes him “seriously”.

“There were a lot of people who weren’t concerned about Donald Trump running for the presidency,” Warren said during a meeting at Cape Cod Community College, according to the Boston Herald.