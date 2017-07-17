Keep The Noise Of The World Out With Sound Suppression Technology

By Lori Melton

Your home should be a calm, quiet place in which you and your family can relax and get away from the loud, hustle-and-bustle of the outside world. However, sometimes unwanted noise like your neighbor’s garage band, nearby building work, or heavy street traffic can disrupt your tranquil household haven. Windows not only protect your family from harsh weather elements, but also provide a sound barrier against aggravating noise. Sound Suppression Technology is an optional feature which is specifically engineered to help your windows reduce exterior noise. Find out more about it below.

Window STC Ratings

ASTM International (American Society for Testing and Materials) is an international organization that develops consensus standards to “improve product quality, enhance health and safety, strengthen market access and trade, and build consumer confidence” around the world. STC (Sound Transmission Class) ratings are one of approximately 12,000 standards ASTM sets.

STC ratings are used windows, doors, walls, and other building materials. They are measured in decibels and mark the average amount of noise stopped at 18 different frequencies. For windows, STC ratings range from 18 to 38. The higher the STC number, the better the noise reduction. Homes located near an airport, for instance, reportedly often require windows with a 35 to 40 STC rating.

Standard Triple and Double-Pane Windows

Double-pane windows are less expensive than triple-pane windows. But, both varieties increase energy efficiency and help reduce heat loss in colder climates. STC ratings for both types of windows will vary depending on glass thickness and the amount of air between the panes. While no standard window can ever block 100 percent of outside noise, technological enhancements can significantly improve noise reduction.

The Sound Suppression Technology Advantage

Historic homes weren’t fitted with windows designed to keep sound at bay. However, today’s window manufacturers understand a consumer’s need and desire to minimize the sound of outside noise in their home. So, many newer window models are designed with optional noise reduction enhancements.

A great example is Anlin Windows, which offer an optional sound package with Sound Suppression Technology, or is found standard in their Del Mar window line. The technology with dissimilar glass (two panes of different thicknesses) breaks down sound waves entering your home and significantly reduces noise.

In an Anlin video test, music playing outside the open window measured at 85 decibels. Once the window was closed, the sound registered at about 60 decibels. That’s a substantial reduction. Sometimes you can’t put a price tag on peace and quiet. If you’re exasperated by exterior noise, you might want to consider checking into windows with Sound Suppression Technology to help enhance sound reduction and keep outdoor noise outside where it belongs.