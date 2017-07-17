Man, Teen Wounded In Possible Gang-Related Shooting In Hollywood

July 17, 2017 11:32 PM
Filed Under: Hollywood Double Shooting

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A 15-year-old boy and a man in his mid- to late-20s were wounded Monday night in a possible gang-related shooting in Hollywood.

The victims were standing at the corner of Van Ness and Lemon Grove avenues outside Paramount Picture Studios when someone shot them shortly after 8 p.m., according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The teen was shot in the arm, and the man was hit in the stomach, according to Lopez.

Both victims were taken to a hospital.

The shooter got away. Lopez said the shooting may have been gang-related.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch