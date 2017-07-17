Man, Teen Wounded In Possible Gang-Related Shooting In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A 15-year-old boy and a man in his mid- to late-20s were wounded Monday night in a possible gang-related shooting in Hollywood.
The victims were standing at the corner of Van Ness and Lemon Grove avenues outside Paramount Picture Studios when someone shot them shortly after 8 p.m., according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The teen was shot in the arm, and the man was hit in the stomach, according to Lopez.
Both victims were taken to a hospital.
The shooter got away. Lopez said the shooting may have been gang-related.
