Caitlyn Jenner To Consider Running For Feinstein’s California Senate Seat

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Caitlyn Jenner, an Olympic icon and famed LGBQT activist, says she is considering a potential run for California Senate.

In an interview with New York radio host John Catsimatidis, Jenner hinted at a potential career in politics.

“I have considered it. I like the political side of it,” said Jenner, who is a Republican. “The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me.”

“Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job,” Jenner added. “Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that. Yeah but I would look for a senatorial run.”

According to USA Today, Jenner most likely would be running for Democrat Dianne Feinstein’s seat.

Jenner considers herself a Republican, but has been overly critical of President Trump the past couple of months on social media over his actions regarding transgender rights.

Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017

Jenner would also become the first transgender person elected to Congress if she were to win.