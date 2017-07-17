Police Say 2 Bodies Found In Seal Beach Apartment Is Result Of Murder-Suicide

SEAL BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A man and woman were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide inside a Seal Beach apartment early Monday morning following a SWAT barricade that lasted more than six hours.
The incident began at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday when Seal Beach police responded to a 911 call from a woman at an apartment complex at 7th Street and Central Avenue. The emergency call was cut off, and at the about the same time, dispatchers received several other calls from nearby residents reporting gunshots.
Police say 49-year-old Los Alimitos police captain Rick Moore, and his girlfriend 37-year-old Amanda Jensen, a Westminster City Clerk, got into an argument. Investigators believe Moore shot Jensen and then turned the gun on himself.
“Pop, pop, pop, pop, and that was it, then it went quiet,” neighbor Greg Meier said.
Officers responded and set up a police barricade between Ocean and Central avenues, just a few blocks from the Seal Beach Pier. Residents were told to lock their doors and stay inside, while some were asked to evacuate.
Sometime before 2:30 a.m. Monday, Orange County Sheriff’s Department SWAT officers entered a third-floor apartment and found the bodies of Moore and Jensen.
“Twelve SWAT guys went stampeding down the walkway and went in the apartment after the robot broke the window,” neighbor Julie Grove said.
Police said they are not searching for any outstanding suspects in the case.
An undercover Dodge Charger police cruiser was towed from the complex.
