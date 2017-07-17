Barricades Along Infamous Pasadena Bridge Go Up To Prevent Suicides

PASADENA (CBSLA.com/AP) — Citing an increase in suicide attempts, officials are installing temporary fencing on a famous Pasadena bridge to prevent people from climbing over the side.
The 10-foot-tall barricades will go up in front of 20 pedestrian alcoves along the Colorado Street Bridge this week.
Benches in the alcoves have allowed jumpers to more easily scale existing wrought-iron fences, according to the Pasadena Star-News.
The city council is expected to discuss a more permanent solution at a meeting Wednesday.
The 1913 span, which has appeared in films including “La La Land,” earned the nickname “Suicide Bridge” during the Great Depression. At least 79 people jumped from the structure in the 1930s.
More than 150 suicides have occurred since 1919 — 28 in the past decade.
Officials say the suicides take away from what the bridge should be known for.
“We want it known for the history and beauty, not for the fact that people have threatened to jump and have jumped off the bridge,” says Lisa Derderian, the Pasadena Fire Department’s public information officer.
