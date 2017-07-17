Police Looking For 2 Transgenders Accused Of Stealing Luggage At El Segundo Hotel

EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA.com) — Police are looking for two people caught on camera accused of stealing from an El Segundo hotel guest they had propositioned. The suspects appeared to be either transgender or dressed as women, according to detectives.
The theft happened around 10:30 a.m. July 7 at the Aloft Hotel at 475 N. Sepulveda Boulevard, said Sgt. Aaron Corkins of the El Segundo Police Department.
The sergeant said the suspected thieves propositioned the victim and stole his luggage after he told them he was not interested.
The victim had left his luggage in a holding area. But it was unclear if it had been checked or left in a baggage staging area.
The suspects got away in a white Mini Cooper with a black top.
Anyone with information is urged to contact El Segundo police Detective Chris Amorino at (310) 524-2258 or amorino@elsegundo.org.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.
One Comment