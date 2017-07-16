Police SWAT Team In Seal Beach Search For Possible Shooter

July 16, 2017 10:16 PM
SEAL BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A police SWAT team has been dispatched to a Seal Beach neighborhood in search of a possible shooter.

A police barricade was set up Sunday night between Ocean and Central on Seventh Street, just a few blocks from the Seal Beach Pier.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. there was a call to 911 from a woman and then the line went dead and not long after residents in the area said that they heard gunshots.

Residents have been told to lock their doors and stay inside until the police activity has concluded.

There had been a big crowd gathered earlier but police dispersed a lot of the people.

