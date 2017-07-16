2 Bodies Found In Seal Beach Apartment After Overnight Barricade

SEAL BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A man and woman were found dead inside a Seal Beach apartment early Monday morning following a SWAT barricade that lasted more than six hours.
The incident began at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday when Seal Beach police responded to a 911 call from a woman at an apartment complex at 7th Street and Central Avenue. The emergency call was cut off, and at the about the same time, dispatchers received several other calls from nearby residents reporting gunshots.
Officers responded and set up a police barricade between Ocean and Central avenues, just a few blocks from the Seal Beach Pier. Residents were told to lock their doors and stay inside, while some were asked to evacuate.
Sometime before 2:30 a.m. Monday, SWAT officers entered a third-floor apartment and found the bodies of a man and woman. Their names were not confirmed.
A maintenance man who resides in the complex told CBS2 the victims were off-duty police officer and his girlfriend. However, police would not disclose any details regarding their identities or the circumstances that led up to their deaths.
One Comment