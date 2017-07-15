Deputies Investigate Woman’s Mysterious Death In Lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) – A woman was found dead in Lancaster under mysterious circumstances, prompting an investigation, authorities said Saturday.
The woman’s body was reported at 11:23 p.m. Friday in the 43200 block of Doverwood Court, said Sgt. Aura Sierra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were dispatched to the location regarding a medical emergency and upon their arrival contacted a resident who told them a woman was at his residence fixing an appliance, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
He had briefly left his home and upon returning saw that she was on the floor unresponsive. Deputies said she had suffered from blunt force trauma to the upper body.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Sierra said.
Her cause of death was not reported and authorities did not say whether foul play is suspected in her death.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives asked anyone with any regarding her death to call them at 323-890-5500.
