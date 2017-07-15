Set-Back For Crews Battling Monster Wildfire In Santa Barbara County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (CBSLA.com) — There’s been a set-back for crews battling the Whittier Fire in Santa Barbara County.
Containment fell to 35 percent after the fire near Goleta unexpectedly grew on three sides. The fire has burned more than 17,000 acres and eight homes have burned.
Officials were predicting winds at sunset Saturday, which could push the fire closer to homes.
ICYMI: Wildfires Send LA Children Fleeing From California Summer Camps
About 2,700 hundred people have been evacuated.
The fire has been burning for a week and has already cost $12 million to fight.
,
One Comment