LAPD Officers Shoot, Kill Suspect Following Chase In Pacoima

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by Los Angeles police Saturday morning following a chase in Pacoima.
After responding to a 2 a.m. domestic violence call on Omelveny Avenue, north of Carl Street, officers began pursuing a vehicle driven by a man they believe was the subject of the call, said Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section.
The suspect drove back to Omelveny Avenue and Carl Street, where he ran from the car, Lopez said.
Officers chased the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred in the area of Carl Street and Haddon Avenue, Lopez said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
No officers were injured and a gun was found in the vicinity, police said.
