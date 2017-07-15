Morrison Homers To Help Cobb, Rays Beat Angels 6-3

July 15, 2017 9:28 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Cobb continued his strong recent turnaround and Logan Morrison hit his 25th home run of the season to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 6-3 victory Saturday night over the Los Angeles Angels.

Cobb (8-6) held the Angels to one run on six hits and three walks in his 7 2/3 innings, with four strikeouts. After surrendering a career-high nine earned runs on June 3 to fall to 4-5 with a 4.52 ERA, Cobb has gone 4-1 with a 2.16 ERA in his last seven starts.

Morrison hit a two-run homer in the third to give him 59 RBIs on the season.

Steven Souza added a solo home run and catcher Jesus Sucre had two RBIs on a fielder’s choice and a single. Tampa finished with 14 hits.

JC Ramirez (8-8) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk, while striking out five.

