Two Men Charged In Torrance Street Race Death

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Two 19-year-old men face felony charges for their alleged role in another driver’s death during a street race in Torrance, the Los Angeles district attorney announced Friday.
Luis Samaniego Barajas and Zachary Frank Leets have been charged with one count each of vehicular manslaughter stemming from the June 3 collision that killed Maximillian Rojas, 20, of Harbor City.
According to prosecutors, Barajas and Leets were racing down Pacific Coast Highway near 242nd Street when Barajas slammed into the center divider, launching his Honda coupe onto oncoming traffic and crashing into Rojas’ Nissan sedan. Rojas died at the scene.
Authorities say Leets fled the scene of the crash. He was arrested earlier this week and faces 11 years in state prison. Barajas could get six years.
Both men have pleaded not guilty and are due back in court on August 10 at the Torrance branch of L.A. Superior Court.
