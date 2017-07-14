Two Teens Hurt In Fireworks Accident

July 14, 2017 11:27 PM
Filed Under: Arcadia, Firework, injuries, Teenage Boys

ARCADIA (CBSLA.com) — Two teenage boys were injured Friday night when a firework went off in their hands as they were lighting it at an Arcadia park.

A possible explosion was reported about 8:05 p.m. at Bonita Park, said Arcadia police Sgt. Dan Crowther.

A 14-year-old boy received severe injuries to one of his hands and a 17-year-old boy received minor injuries to an arm and his chest when the firework went off in their hands, Crowther said.

Both were taken to the hospital to be treated and appeared to have non life-threatening injuries, Crowther said.

At the time of the initial investigation it appears the only criminal activity related to this incident was the prohibited use of fireworks.

Lighting fireworks is illegal in the City of Arcadia.

