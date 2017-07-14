Model Of Star Wars-Themed Land Unveiled At D23 Expo

July 14, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: D23, Star Wars, Star Wars Land

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — In a galaxy not so far away, Star Wars fans at the D23 Expo got their first look at a detailed model of Disneyland’s newest land set to open in 2019.

The extensive Star Wars Land model is on display at the “Galaxy of Stories” pavilion of the Disney fan expo, going on through Sunday.

Disney officials say the land will take fans to a never-before-seen planet, a remote intergalactic trading port. The iconic Millennium Falcon can be spotted hidden among the buildings, while a TIE fighter sticks out like a sore thumb at another end.

“This is a world that has a lot of conflict, a lot of action, and a lot of drama,” Scott Trowbridge, a Walt Disney Imagineering executive, said of the creative thought that went into the Star Wars-themed land.

The Galaxy of Stories pavilion will also feature beloved figures like Captain Rex, from the now-retired Star Tours experience, a close-up model of the Millennium Falcon, and a life-size First Order soldier.

The Star Wars-themed land is currently being developed at Disneyland and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla. and is scheduled to open in 2019.

