Rams WR Mike Thomas Suspended 4 Games For PED Violation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Mike Thomas, a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, has been suspended four games for testing positive for performance enhancing substances.
The NFL announced Friday that Thomas will be suspended for the first four games of the regular season. He will be eligible to return in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Despite the suspension, the 22-year-old Thomas will be allowed to play in all preseason games and practices.
Per its policy, the NFL did not disclose the nature of Thomas’ violations.
Thomas is entering his second NFL season. He was taken by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Old Miss.
Mostly appearing on special teams last season, he played sparingly on offense, recording only three total catches for 37 yards and no touchdowns.
