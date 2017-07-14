Mulholland Driver Rolls Car On Top Of BMW, Flees

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) – Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who lost control of a car on Mulholland Drive and landed on top of a parked BMW.
At 12:54 a.m. Friday Los Angeles police responded to the 1800 block of West Mulholland Drive to find an abandoned Honda that had driven through a fence, rolled over and landed upside down on top of a BMW that was parked in a home’s driveway.
There was no one inside the BMW at the time.
The Honda also somehow struck a water main in the process and the Los Angeles Fire Department was called out to shut it off, police said.
The driver fled before officers arrived on scene. The suspect remains at large.
