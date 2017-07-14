Family Of Missing Woman Release Age-Progressed Photo

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A family of a missing woman has turned to technology to help find her.

They have released an age-progressed photo of what Nancy Paulikas might look like today — nine months after the 56-year-old from Manhattan Beach went missing after walking from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art while her husband was using the restroom.

Paulikas has early-onset Alzheimer’s disease and was last seen in October at LACMA.

The enhanced image released by her family shows her wearing a beanie to draw attention to her face, with skin that could show signs of stress.

“This is not a bad depiction of how she could look,” said Kirk Moody, Nancy’s husband.

She disappeared after going to use the restroom. Security cameras recorded her walking out of the museum and onto Wilshire Boulevard.

Moody said she had never wandered off before.

Adding to his concern — she had no jacket, wallet or cellphone.

Paulikas once worked as a tech executive in the finance industry, but has been suffering from Alzheimer’s for the past three years.

Though she is in good health physically and able to walk long distances, her husband said she has the mental capacity of a child.

“I don’t go to sleep at night without thinking about that. How can it be that she just disappeared? It’s beyond anyone’s imagination that this happened,” said Moody.

Since she disappeared, Paulikas’ loved ones have searched the streets for her.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information on her whereabouts.