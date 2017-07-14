LA Metro Launches Bike Sharing In Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Bike share is rolling into the City of Roses.

Los Angeles Metro’s bike-share program expanded to Pasadena Friday, adding 375 bicycles that can be rented from 30-plus bike share stations.

A half-hour ride costs $3.50 and monthly passes offer unlimited rides for $20.

Metro Bike Share has launched in Pasadena! 🚲🎉 pic.twitter.com/KwnYbuxB7M — Metro Bike (@BikeMetro) July 14, 2017

“Pasadena is a progressive, sustainable city with a long tradition of supporting two-wheeled transportation,” Metro CEO Phillip Washington said. “In actively requesting to be part of our program, Pasadena has demonstrated its leadership in pursuing new environmentally friendly modes of transportation.”

Destinations available via Metro Bike Share include Old Pasadena, the Rose Bowl, Paseo Colorado, Pasadena City College, Caltech, City Hall, the Pasadena Convention Center, the Pasadena Museum of History and shopping and restaurants on South Lake Avenue. Bike share stations are also available at the Metro Gold Line’s Fillmore, Del Mar and Memorial Park stations.

The Pasadena program is the first extension of the bike-sharing system, which began in downtown Los Angeles with 61 stations and about 700 bicycles.

Another expansion is planned July 31 in the Port of Los Angeles, with a future expansion planned in Venice. Metro is also studying future expansions to other locations around Los Angeles County, including North Hollywood, other cities in the San Gabriel Valley, East Los Angeles/Boyle Heights, Burbank, Glendale, Culver City and Palms.

The expansion into Pasadena, Port of L.A. and Venice will create a total of 1,400 bicycles at up to 125 stations.

“Southern California is an incredible place to explore on a bicycle — now, we’re making it easier than ever to ride through Pasadena on two wheels,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Chair of the Metro Board, said at Friday morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at Pasadena City Hall. “The Metro Bike Share program has already brought a healthier, more sustainable transportation option to thousands of people in Downtown L.A., and we are thrilled to expand it even further across our region.”

Those interested in buying a monthly or annual pass for Metro Bikes can register online at www.metro.net/bikeshare.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)