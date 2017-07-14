Flurry Of Small Quakes Recorded Near Dana Point Friday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A series of small quakes hit the Southland over a two-minute period Friday morning.
The first of four earthquakes occurred at 6:15 a.m. A 1.9 magnitude quake struck about 6 miles west of Corona in Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
It was followed by three quakes around Dana Point:
The USGS recorded 1.8 magnitude quake that occurred about 0.6 miles east of Dana Point. That was followed by a 2.3 magnitude quake 0.6 miles south of Dana Point. There was then a 1.9 magnitude quake 0.6 miles southeast of Dana Point.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.
