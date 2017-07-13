Suspect Arrested In Attempted Sexual Assault Of Elderly North Hills Woman

NORTH HILLS (CBSLA.com) – Police have arrested a man they say kidnapped and attempted to sexually assault an elderly woman in her North Hills home last week.
Ted Noriega was taken into custody July 8 on one count each of kidnapping with intent to commit a sexual assault and assault with the intent to commit a sexual assault during the commission of a first-degree robbery.
In a news conference Thursday, Los Angeles police said that Noriega approached the victim at about 6:15 p.m. on July 6 as she sat outside her home in the 9900 block of Woodley Avenue, picked her up from her chair and forced her inside.
“He then attempted to commit a sexual assault on the victim, but was interrupted by a member of the victim’s family,” LAPD Capt. Bryan Lium told reporters. “Noriega fled the scene without committing the sexual assault.”
Noriega and the victim were strangers when the attack occurred. He was caught two days later thanks to the “aid of the community,” Lium added.
Investigators believe that Noriega may have additional victims. They are asking anyone who may have information on the case to contact them at 818-832-0609.
