Mailbox Crime Spree in Eagle Rock

EAGLE ROCK — Mailboxes are a hot target in one L.A. County neighborhood.
A female suspect is believed to be involved in in multiple mailbox thefts at an apartment community in Eagle Rock.
Postal inspectors are asking the public to take a close look at a picture of the suspect captured by a security camera near the mailboxes at the Glassell Park apartments.
“In one week we had our mail busted into five times over a period of seven days,” said John Stiens. “Just nightly. Coming in when no one’s paying attention. Breaking in and then taking everything in the mailboxes.”
Stiens said that was just the beginning because one of the pieces of mail that was stolen from his mailbox had a bank card in it.
“They had activated the card with another piece of mail that had my Social Security number. They stole everything in my account other than 50 dollars and had really just gotten away with it,” said Stiens.
Stiens said the thieves even filed an income tax report in his name, but he was able to put a stop to it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact US postal inspectors.
