Mailbox Crime Spree in Eagle Rock

July 13, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: Eagle Rock, Mailboxes, Stealing, Thief

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA.com) — Mailboxes are a hot target in one L.A. County neighborhood.

A female suspect is believed to be involved in in multiple mailbox thefts at an apartment community in Eagle Rock.

Postal inspectors are asking the public to take a close look at a picture of the suspect captured by a security camera near the mailboxes at the Glassell Park apartments.

93512ef3c54c414a90671151bd047e72 Mailbox Crime Spree in Eagle Rock

“In one week we had our mail busted into five times over a period of seven days,” said John Stiens. “Just nightly. Coming in when no one’s paying attention. Breaking in and then taking everything in the mailboxes.”

Stiens said that was just the beginning because one of the pieces of mail that was stolen from his mailbox had a bank card in it.

“They had activated the card with another piece of mail that had my Social Security number. They stole everything in my account other than 50 dollars and had really just gotten away with it,” said Stiens.

Stiens said the thieves even filed an income tax report in his name, but he was able to put a stop to it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact US postal inspectors.

 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch