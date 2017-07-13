Sudden Closure Of Bridal Shop Sends Many Soon-To-Be-Wed Women Into Panic

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Employees at Alfred Angelo Bridal in Huntington Beach refused to answer questions Thursday about why they suddenly shut their doors, leaving many brides, bridesmaids and their moms in the dark.

“We were coming to find out if we could get our money back,” said Pamela Schwene, the mother of a bridesmaid.

“I tried to call, nobody was answering,” said bride Sarah McCallum, who learned Thursday that the shop had closed after she prepaid for three bridesmaid’s dresses.

“I have three months. I can figure it out, but I’m still upset because I paid for something and I don’t know if I’ll get a refund,” McCallum said. “I don’t know if they’ll get a dress.”

Linda Carter said she prepaid for seven bridesmaids dresses for her daughter’s wedding.

But when she showed up Thursday, she said, “They can’t give me any info but a lawyer’s number. They won’t give a refund, and they said the dresses probably won’t be shipped.”

Brides in many cities across the U.S. expressed panic Thursday on social media on news that the chain was closing.

The company’s website says it operates more than 60 of its signature stores in the United States.

It remained unclear whether customers would receive items they’d ordered and paid for.