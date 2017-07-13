Firefighters Rescue Trapped Driver After I-5 Wreck In Boyle Heights

July 13, 2017 7:36 AM
Filed Under: Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) – A driver had to be extricated from his car following a collision with a semi-truck that shut down the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on Interstate 5 north at Lorena Street at 4:51 a.m. The passenger car’s driver was trapped and had to be rescued by firefighters.

A Sig Alert was issued and the northbound lanes were completely shut down while the man was extricated from his car, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports. The man was conscious and talking as he was being extricated and transported to a local hospital. His condition was unknown.

The freeway was reopened at around 6 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

There were no other injuries. The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch