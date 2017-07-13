Firefighters Rescue Trapped Driver After I-5 Wreck In Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) – A driver had to be extricated from his car following a collision with a semi-truck that shut down the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights Thursday morning.
The crash occurred on Interstate 5 north at Lorena Street at 4:51 a.m. The passenger car’s driver was trapped and had to be rescued by firefighters.
A Sig Alert was issued and the northbound lanes were completely shut down while the man was extricated from his car, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports. The man was conscious and talking as he was being extricated and transported to a local hospital. His condition was unknown.
The freeway was reopened at around 6 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.
There were no other injuries. The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.
One Comment