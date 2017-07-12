UCLA Residence Halls Evacuated After Phoned-In Bomb Threat

July 12, 2017 10:36 PM

WESTWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Thousands of students were evacuated Wednesday from residence halls after a bomb threat was phoned in, authorities said.

Students were sent to Drake Stadium on campus about 10 p.m. after the university’s emergency plan was activated, UCLA media relations reported.

Officers were taking the threat seriously and quickly combing the campus for evidence of a bomb the called referred to.

Classes at UCLA are in summer session.

No one has been reported injured, and authorities said evacuation plans went smoothly.

It was unclear late Wednesday when students would be allowed to return to their dorm rooms.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch