UCLA Residence Halls Evacuated After Phoned-In Bomb Threat

WESTWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Thousands of students were evacuated Wednesday from residence halls after a bomb threat was phoned in, authorities said.
Students were sent to Drake Stadium on campus about 10 p.m. after the university’s emergency plan was activated, UCLA media relations reported.
Officers were taking the threat seriously and quickly combing the campus for evidence of a bomb the called referred to.
Classes at UCLA are in summer session.
No one has been reported injured, and authorities said evacuation plans went smoothly.
It was unclear late Wednesday when students would be allowed to return to their dorm rooms.
