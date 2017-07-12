Suspect Brandishing Axe, Rifle At Pool Cleaners Taken Into Custody

TUSTIN (CBSLA.com) — A family fight erupted into a standoff situation at a Tustin home Wednesday.
Police say officers were sent out at about 8:45 a.m. to the 13000 block of North Yorba Street in Tustin on the report of a family dispute.
The victims told police they went to the house to work on a family member’s pool, and encountered another family member living there. During the argument between the three, the suspect swung an axe toward the victims, police said.
As the victims were leaving, the suspect went inside the home and got a rifle and brandished it at them, but did not fire the weapon.
The Tustin/Irvine SWAT team convinced the suspect to surrender and took him into custody.
Neighbors were briefly asked to shelter in place around the scene.
