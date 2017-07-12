Suspect Brandishing Axe, Rifle At Pool Cleaners Taken Into Custody

July 12, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Standoff, SWAT team, Tustin

TUSTIN (CBSLA.com) — A family fight erupted into a standoff situation at a Tustin home Wednesday.

Police say officers were sent out at about 8:45 a.m. to the 13000 block of North Yorba Street in Tustin on the report of a family dispute.

The victims told police they went to the house to work on a family member’s pool, and encountered another family member living there. During the argument between the three, the suspect swung an axe toward the victims, police said.

As the victims were leaving, the suspect went inside the home and got a rifle and brandished it at them, but did not fire the weapon.

The Tustin/Irvine SWAT team convinced the suspect to surrender and took him into custody.

Neighbors were briefly asked to shelter in place around the scene.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch