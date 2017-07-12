Triple-Digit Temps To Return This Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Southland temperatures will climb this weekend amid an influx of monsoonal moisture, a heightened threat of wildfires, and an increased risk of heat-related illnesses, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS warned that triple-digit temperatures are expected in mountain and valley areas of Los Angeles County and that they’ll decline only to the 70s and 80s during the night.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms across the San Gabriel Mountains and the Antelope Valley, “which will enhance the fire weather threat over these areas,” the NWS said.

“We won’t be as hot as we were last weekend, but we’re going to get up there and it’s going to get sticky,” CBS2 Meteorologist Garth Kemp said.

The NWS said that an excessive heat warning may have to be issued, although NWS forecasters rated the chances of that happening as low.

“Very hot temperatures with elevated fire danger is expected for interior portions of southwest California this weekend,” according to an NWS statement.

Downtown L.A. is expected to reach highs of 84 degrees Wednesday, then climb to 87 Saturday, Sunday and Monday, according to an NWS forecast. Pasadena, San Gabriel and Burbank will experience highs of around 95 Saturday, Sunday and Monday while Woodland Hills hovers around 102 and Lancaster reaches 106 — about 5 degrees above normal.

Along the coast, high surf will batter the shore for the second consecutive day Wednesday, with surf of between 5 and 8 feet expected at south- facing beaches, along with occasionally bigger breaking waves and dangerous rip currents through Wednesday evening.

Forecasters blame the high surf on a moderately long period southerly swell generated by former Hurricane Eugene, which later turned into a tropical storm off the coast of Baja California.

A mix of sunny and partly cloudy skies was forecast in Los Angeles County Wednesday, along with highs of 73 degrees in Avalon; 74 at LAX; 80 in Long Beach; 82 in Downtown L.A.; 83 in San Gabriel; 85 on Mount Wilson; 87 in Burbank; 89 in Pasadena; 90 in Woodland Hills; 92 in Saugus; 99 in Palmdale; and 100 in Lancaster.

Sunny skies were forecast in Orange County, along with highs of 70 in Laguna Beach and San Clemente; 75 in Newport Beach; 85 in Anaheim, Irvine and Mission Viejo; 87 in Fullerton; and 88 in Yorba Linda.

Thursday’s temperatures will be about the same as Wednesday’s or slightly higher.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)