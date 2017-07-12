Driver Treated For Concussion In OC Road Rage Incident

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Thursday investigated a road rage incident in which a man allegedly attacked another driver following a car crash.
The incident occurred Wednesday in the city of Stanton when the driver of a Honda Pilot and another BMW driver were involved in a collision, officials said.
When the BMW driver cut off the other car, an altercation ensued and the BMW driver allegedly swung a baton at the other driver, according to reports.
The driver of the Pilot suffered a concussion and received 12 stitches, according to KNX 1070’s Cooper Rummell.
Officials are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
