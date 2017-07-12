Officer Helps Homeless Mom And Daughter

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Homeless and panhandling at a freeway offramp.

Jennifer More and her mother, Barbara, didn’t know that circumstances would lead them to begging.

Barbara had a 50-year career as a nurse until eight months ago when Jennifer found her at the bottom of three flights of stairs.

Barbara suffered brain damage and had to retire from nursing.

Her medical bills wiped out everything they had. Then, someone called the cops on Barbara.

LAPD Senior Lead Officer Sean Dinse responded to the call — in a way Barbara and Jennifer did not expect.

“He told us he understood our predicament and he would like to help,” said Jennifer.

“He is an angel like I’ve never seen,” said Barbara.

“These people needed help,” said Dinse. “They needed some luck.”

Officer Dinse determined their hard times were real and posted their story on his Facebook page. Help came pouring in from people like Steve Cohen, owner of West Hills Pizza, who paid for several nights of a motel room for Jennifer and Barbara.

“When Sean said they needed money to get through the weekend, it was easy to say yes,” said Cohen.

If you are interested in helping Jennifer and Barbara, Officer Dinse said you can bring gift cards to the LAPD Topanga office.