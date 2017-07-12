LAX-Bound Flight Forced To Turn Back Due To Technical Issue

July 12, 2017 6:54 AM
Filed Under: LAX, Thomas Cook

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) –A commercial flight from Manchester, England, to Los Angeles was forced to turn back following a technical issue aboard the plane early Wednesday morning.

Thomas Cook Flight #MT2824 departed Manchester at about 4:25 a.m. Pacific time.

According to a Thomas Cook spokesperson, it was forced to turn back. It returned to Manchester Airport at around 6:05 a.m. Pacific time.

The flight navigation website RadarBox24 shows that the plane circled back while over Scotland.

The exact cause of the issue was not confirmed. There were no reported injuries aboard the flight.

The plane is an Airbus A330-243, according to RadarBox24. It was unclear how many passengers were aboard.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch