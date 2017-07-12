LAX-Bound Flight Forced To Turn Back Due To Technical Issue

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) –A commercial flight from Manchester, England, to Los Angeles was forced to turn back following a technical issue aboard the plane early Wednesday morning.
Thomas Cook Flight #MT2824 departed Manchester at about 4:25 a.m. Pacific time.
According to a Thomas Cook spokesperson, it was forced to turn back. It returned to Manchester Airport at around 6:05 a.m. Pacific time.
The flight navigation website RadarBox24 shows that the plane circled back while over Scotland.
The exact cause of the issue was not confirmed. There were no reported injuries aboard the flight.
The plane is an Airbus A330-243, according to RadarBox24. It was unclear how many passengers were aboard.
