High-Speed Pod Could Get You From LA To San Francisco In A Half Hour

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — We’re getting our first look at a test for a transportation system that could take people from Southern California to the Bay Area in just half an hour.
Hyperloop is building the pods that would move at 700 MPH near-supersonic speed.
The first private test took place in the Nevada desert.
The company says it now has one full-scale hyperloop, but hopes to have three in service in four years.
The founders say this reminds them of another time transportation took a huge step forward. The company says it now needs to get the state and federal governments on board, because getting the right-of-way for land will be crucial to building the system.
