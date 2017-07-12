1997 Honda Accord Most Stolen Vehicle In US Last Year

July 12, 2017 9:52 PM
Filed Under: Honda Accord, Honda Civic, Hot Wheels survey, Stolen Cars

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBSLA.com) — Car thieves prefer Hondas from the late 1990s.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau’s “Hot Wheels” survey reports that the top two most stolen vehicles in the nation in 2016 were the 1997 Honda Accord at number one followed by the 1998 Honda Civic.

Thieves nabbed 7,527 model year 1997 Accords and 7,578 model year 1998 Civics last year. In total, thieves made off with 50,427 Accords and 49,547 Civics. The two Honda models contributed 42 percent of all top 10 thefts.

California accounted for 26,792 of those Civics and 25,065 of the Accords. California led the nation in vehicle thefts last year, accounting for 48 percent of all Accord thefts and 54 percent of all Civic thefts that were stolen nationally.

It marks fours year in a row that a 90s Honda earned the dubious distinction of being the most stolen vehicle in America.

The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and determines the vehicle make, model and model year most reported stolen in 2016.

For 2016, the most stolen vehicles in the nation were:

 

Rank
  Make/Model
 Model Year Most Stolen/
(# Thefts)
 Total Model Thefts
1 Honda Accord 1997 (7,527)  50,427
2 Honda Civic 1998 (7,578)  49,547
3 Ford Pickup (Full Size) 2006 (2,986)  32,721
4 Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size) 2004 (2,107)  31,238
5 Toyota Camry 2016 (1,113)  16,732
6 Nissan Altima 2015 (1,673)  12,221
7 Dodge Pickup (Full Size) 2001 (1,288)  12,128
8 Toyota Corolla 2015 (1,070)  11,989
9 Chevrolet Impala 2008 (1,013)  9,749
10 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee 2000 (898)  9,245
