Body Cam Video Shows Shia LaBeouf Cussing Out, Insulting Police

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Authorities have released video footage of “Transformers” actor Shia LaBeouf’s arrest over the weekend – and it’s definitely not PG.

The video shows LaBeouf, 31, shouting profanities and berating a police officer during his arrest in a Savannah, Georgia, hotel lobby at 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say LaBeouf asked a bystander for a cigarette and when he was refused, he became disorderly, “using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present.”

When he was told to leave, police say he refused and became aggressive toward an officer. He ran to a nearby hotel to avoid arrest.

In the video, LaBeouf appears to reference asking the officer for a cigarette, saying, “Who you fighting for? You got a President who don’t give a (expletive) about you, and you stuck in a police force that don’t give a (expletive) about you.

“And you wanna arrest white people who give a (expletive), who ask for cigarettes?”, LaBeouf is heard saying. “Why would I ask you for a cigarette if I was racist?”

LaBeouf also refers to the officer several times as a “dummy” and other pejorative terms.

He was released from jail after posting $7,000 bond on charges of public drunkenness.

LaBeouf is in the Savannah area filming his new movie, “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” which also stars Dakota Johnson.

