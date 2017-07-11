Neighbors On Edge As Man Dressed In ‘Scream’ Mask Plays Dangerous Prank

EASTVALE (CBSLA.com) — It was like a scene straight from a horror movie, a masked person dressed up like the killer from the movie “Scream” banging at the door at a home in Riverside County.

Cyndi Viramontes saw the masked person on her security camera Sunday night and said the person banged very loudly on the door at first, then rang the doorbell. Her security footage freezes at that point, but you can hear her son yelling in the background.

“Pretty scary, I was scared. I didn’t know if it was ding-dong ditch or maybe a home invasion or what,” said Viramontes.

By the time she got outside, the person had taken off and it was only after they checked their security system that they saw how he was dressed.

She shared the video on an Eastvale crime Facebook page to warn her neighbors of the incident. Some wrote it off as a prank, but others took it more seriously.

Dickie Simmons, a neighbor of Viramontes says many people in their Neighborhood Watch program are armed and says this masked man is lucky he didn’t run across any of them.

“You’d be scared about this, anyone would be fearful of that. It’s not even near Halloween,” says Simmons. “If you come up to their door looking like that, a resident could be in fear of their life and take some kind of action that would harm that individual.”

Viramontes is uncertain why her home was targeted, but hopes it was just a prank. She says she has alerted police and they have increased patrols in the neighborhood.