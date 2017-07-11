Motorcyclist Killed In Ontario Wreck Following Police Pursuit

ONTARIO (CBSLA.com) – A motorcyclist who had been involved in a high-speed chase with police was killed after crashing into a car in Ontario early Tuesday morning.
The collision occurred at around 1 a.m. on Milliken Avenue, near Interstate 10. The victim smashed into a car and died at the scene. The car’s driver was not injured.
According to Ontario police, the suspect was initially involved in a high speed pursuit with Rancho Cucamonga police officers. However, they called off the pursuit due to high speeds prior to the crash.
What prompted the chase was not confirmed.
The collision shut down the Milliken Avenue on-and-off ramps to the 10 Freeway for several hours.
