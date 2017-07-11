Woman Reports Bogus Kidnapping That Led To Amber Alert When Friend Doesn’t Return Car

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A South L.A. woman is being accused of claiming she was carjacked with her son still in the vehicle in an attempt to get her car back after letting someone borrow it.
The LAPD said they spent hours looking for suspected car thief Kandace Johnson after Charline Gatson reported a violent car jacking with her 16-year-old son inside triggering a statewide Amber Alert. Police say Johnson didn’t steal the car, it was loaned to her so she could work for a ride sharing company.
Investigators say when the two had a dispute and Johnson didn’t return the car, Gatson made up the car jacking and kidnapping story in attempt to get police to prioritize call.
“Those kinds of man hours meant that other victims of true crimes of valid crimes went without justice or had their justice delayed,” Commanding Officer of the 77th patrol division Shannon Paulson said.
The LAPD says Gatson could have to pay back the city for all the man hours spent looking for the teenage boy, who officers say doesn’t exist.
