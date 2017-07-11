Diagnosing Fibromyalgia: The Latest Tools & Advancements

The first question asked by every person with symptoms of Fibromyalgia is: “How do I know if I really have it?”

There are a wide variety of signs and symptoms that indicate whether a person might have this chronic medical disorder. This combination of symptoms can be found in other diseases too. That’s made it a challenge for clinicians to identify and diagnose fibromyalgia – an unfortunate circumstance for millions of sufferers. Approximately 6 percent of Americans suffer from fibromyalgia. However, given the previous lack of diagnostic tools and questions about the disease’s legitimacy, many believe the number is much higher.

Unfortunately, for decades the diagnosis of fibromyalgia was unable to be confirmed in an objective manner. Consequently, fibromyalgia patients were unfairly classified as hypochondriacs who allegedly had no basis for their symptoms.

Now patients have access to the first and only definitive blood test for fibromyalgia: the FM/a® Test.

Introduced in 2012, the FM/a® Test is an FDA-compliant blood test that analyzes immune system white blood cell production of critical chemokine and cytokine/protein patterns. These proteins demonstrate an abnormal pattern in fibromyalgia patients, which the FM/a® Test can accurately identify to correctly and objectively diagnose this medical illness.

To qualify for the FM/a® Test, patients need to be experiencing four or more of the following symptoms:

Chronic fatigue

Many painful or tender areas

Mental/brain fogginess

Poor sleep

Trouble concentrating

Frequent headaches

Joint aches

Leg cramps

Restless legs when you sleep

Anxiety/nervousness

Feeling depressed

Numbness or tingling

Sound like you? The FM/a® Test is available to patients in the United States and many other countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, South America, Central America, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Hong Kong and Turkey. The test can be ordered by a health care practitioner and is covered in the United States by many insurance companies and Medicare.

To receive the FM/a® Test, patients need to provide their basic health and insurance (if applicable) information via the forms available at www.FMTest.com. For those who do not currently have a health care professional able to authorize the FM/a® Test or require help with insurance coverage, EpicGenetics has patient assistance representatives available to provide support via email at Ask@Epicgtx.com or by phone at (310) 277-4600.

