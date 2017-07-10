Caught On Video: Rough Arrest Or Justifiable Force?

July 10, 2017 8:45 PM
Filed Under: Police Brutality, Rough Arrest

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — From the moment a high-speed chase involving two known gang members in a stolen truck ended in Roxana Cedillo’s driveway, she started recording video with her cellphone.

“I wanted people to see what was going on,” Cedillo said.

She says the first officer tried to hold the suspect down and repeatedly told him to put his hands behind his behind his back. When he refused, the officer used force.

“The officer just started hitting him in the face,” Cedillo said.

Police say the driver, 22-year-old Jesus Martinez, was driving the wrong way through Santa Ana neighborhoods at 95 mph. Police found drugs and a replica of a gun in the stolen truck. It’s unclear if the suspect was high on drugs. As three officers used force to restrain Martinez, officers took 27-year old Gabriel Mendoza into custody.

Cedillo says the officers took it too far.

“I understand that they have to use force, and I’m grateful they’re putting their lives out there for us, but there was a chance where he was able to just put handcuffs on him. There was no need to take it to the point where he was beating him up.”

The officers are still on the job, and the investigation is just beginning.

