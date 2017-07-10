Hunt Is On For Truck Driver Who Severely Injured Young Man In Corona

CORONA (CBSLA.com) — Corona police need your help finding a hit-and-run truck driver who sent a young man to a hospital with severe injuries early Saturday morning.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Albert Perez, 20, was standing next to a driver’s door of a car on Beverly Road near Fullerton Avenue when a truck struck him and kept going, police said.
The victim’s family said he remained at Riverside Community Hospital in critical condition, being treated for brain damage and broken bones.
“We’re suffering a lot,” brother Jesse Perez said. “To see someone you love that you cannot touch or talk to because of their trauma in their head is horrible.”
“We want him or her to turn themselves in. And the families that are watching, they need to see it in their heart to help us. It’s the most selfless thing that they can do right now is to help us find this person,” brother Oscar Perez said.
The family said just hours before the accident, Perez was serving as the best man at his best friend’s wedding.
Police said the white or gray midsize truck that hit Perez should have damage to the driver’s side front bumper, headlight and fender.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact traffic investigator Clark Eveland at (951) 817-5764 or email him at Clark.Eveland@CoronaCA.gov.
