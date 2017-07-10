Rescues Up As Strong Rip Currents Hit SoCal Beaches

ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA.com/AP) — Rip currents and large waves, plus triple digit temperatures inland, have led to dozens of rescues in Southern California beaches, and the danger will remain for the next few days.
Lifeguards rescued several oceangoers over the weekend who were struggling to swim and surf in the high, choppy waters.
A swimmer was airlifted Sunday from a steep coastline in Rancho Palos Verdes after his friend pulled him out of the water at Golden Cove. The swimmer later died. It’s the same area where another swimmer went missing and was later found dead on the Fourth of July.
Lifeguards warned swimmers and surfers about strong and unpredictable rip currents forming and made more dangerous by the high surf. Hurricane Eugene off Baja is expected to send 6-10 foot waves to the region’s south-facing beaches, peaking Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rip currents are a concern for every lifeguard along the Southern California coastline. The United States Lifesaving Association says more than 82 percent of rescues are related to rip currents.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment