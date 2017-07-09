The High Life? Couple Says ‘I Do’ In Pot Facility To Back New Laws

LAS VEGAS (CBSLA.com/AP) — A groom donned a bud of marijuana in his coat pocket as he and his bride said “I do” inside a Las Vegas facility growing the drug that’s newly legal to buy.
Anna Balfe-Taylor says she had to think about it when Mark Balfe-Taylor asked her to marry him inside the grow house but eventually supported it. However, neither of them smoked what was in the groom’s pocket last Saturday, the same day Nevada launched recreational pot sales.
The two were sober and say they plan to stay that way. The couple said a grow house wedding was more about supporting Nevada’s new marijuana laws.
Mark Balfe-Taylor says his father was once imprisoned because of a marijuana-related offense, so the issue has always been personal for him.
“It’s about the freedom to have [a] choice on a substance that is harmless if they want,” he told a local news affiliate.
Nevada has joined Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Alaska in allowing adults to buy the drug that’s still banned by the federal government, the Associated Press reported.
