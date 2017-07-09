High Humidity Keeps Valley Sizzling Sunday

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA.com) — The weekend heat wave continued into Sunday across the San Fernando Valley.
Even though temperatures were down compared to Saturday, the humidity was up — keeping it sizzling.
“Today is more of a sweaty hot,” said one Woodland Hills resident. “Yesterday was just brutal, desert, 110, you-felt-it hot.”
In other words, Saturday felt like Palm Springs and Sunday was a taste of the Hawaiian Islands.
“I lived in Hawaii for 15 years. It’s exactly what it feels like today,” the Woodland Hills resident said.
Yet with temperatures approaching a hundred degrees. Saturday the mercury hit 108 degrees in Woodland Hills and Friday was scorching — the high of 110 degrees shattered a record of 108 set in July 2006.
