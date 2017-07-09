Best Pool Bars Open To The Public In Los Angeles

When the sun starts to heat up the city, it’s time to hit the pool and cool off. Luckily for Angelenos not lucky enough to have their own pool or a shared one at an apartment, there are some great options across the city at hotels!



Above SIXTY

SIXTY Beverly Hills Hotel

9360 Wilshire Blvd

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

(310) 273-1400

Situated in the heart of Beverly Hills is the former Thompson Hotel. Now known as the SIXTY Beverly Hills Hotel, the pool on the roof is open to guests of the hotel, members, as well as those who make a cabana reservation. The cabana fees aren't inexpensive, but if you come with a crowd, then it's worth it. The lounge offers plenty of signature cocktails, like a Lemonade Chill with vodka and lemonade, as well as beer, wine, and pretty much anything else you might want!



Upstairs

Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles

929 S Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 623-3233

Perched above one of the coolest hotels in L.A. is the Ace Hotel's pool. Take a dip while taking in the views of buildings that surround all while sipping on cocktails. The pool is pretty mellow during the day, but can get really crowded after 9 p.m.



The Rooftop At The Standard Hotel

The Standard, Downtown LA

550 South Flower Street

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 892-8080

The pool at The Standard Hotel in downtown is not new, but it's definitely one of the more popular ones in the city. During the week, you'll find a mellow scene, but once the weekend hits, it turns into a party. Come to lay out on one of the cool red waterbeds, or take a dip. The pool can get pretty crowded though, so be prepared!



The Line

3515 Wilshire Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90010

(213) 437-9412

Koreatown's newish spot to hang, The Line Hotel, comes complete with a pool on the upper floors. Grab a bite at Roy Choi's Commissary restaurant, and then head to the pool area. The weekdays are pretty calm, but the weekends can turn into a big party.



Skybar

Mondrian Los Angeles

8440 Sunset Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

www.morganshotelgroup.com Mondrian Los Angeles8440 Sunset BlvdWest Hollywood, CA 90069 Skybar has been around for so many years that it’s an L.A. institution at this point. The pool and bungalow bar are destinations for locals and tourists alike. And, like many hotel pools around Los Angeles, this one boasts some of the finest views of the Los Angeles area anywhere. The pool is mostly used during the day when the sun shines, but sometimes you’ll find a few people take a dip at night. Skybar is private to hotel guests everyday until 1pm. Like other hotel pools, this one turns into a big party on Saturday’s and Sunday’s