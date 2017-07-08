Woman Shot To Death In Pasadena

July 8, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) – A woman in her 40s was found shot and killed in a Pasadena street in the early morning hours Saturday.

According to Pasadena police, at around 1:45 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Peoria Street where they found a woman with gunshot wounds.

She was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said. Her name was not immediately released.

Police did not release any suspect information. The circumstances that precipitated the shooting were not confirmed.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 626-744-4241 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

