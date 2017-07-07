Study: Tagalog California’s Most Commonly Spoken Foreign Language After Spanish

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Nagsasalita ako ng tagalog. I speak Tagalog.
A whopping 2.1 percent of Californians speak Tagalog, making the language native to the Philippines the most common foreign dialogue spoken in the state after Spanish.
A new study from 24/7 Wall St. determined the most commonly spoken language in each state, using data from the United States Census Bureau’s 2015 American Consumer Survey. The survey excluded Spanish, which is the most commonly spoken language after English in nearly every state.
The 832,024 Californians who speak Tagalog at home are actually speaking the second language of The Philippines as Filipino is the official language. Tagalog is an Austronesian language spoken as a first language by a quarter of the population in The Philippines.
Tagalog is also the most commonly spoken foreign language after Spanish in Washington and Nevada.
Other widely spoken languages include Chinese, Vietnamese, German and French.
24/7’s Most Commonly Spoken Foreign Languages for the 10 largest states by population:
• California — Tagalog
• Texas — Vietnamese
• Florida — French Creole
• New York — Chinese
• Illinois — Polish
• Pennsylvania — Chinese
• Ohio — German
• Georgia — Korean
• North Carolina — French
• Michigan — Arabic
