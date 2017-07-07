Power Outage Continues In Fairfax District

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Crews are working to restore power to the Fairfax District, where residents and of the Park La Brea and business at The Grove have been in the dark since Thursday afternoon.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power first aimed to have service restored by 6 a.m., but have pushed that back to 8 a.m.
About 3,450 customers, including those at The Grove, and on the other side of Third Street at the Park La Brea apartment complex have been without power since 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Temperatures are expected to hit triple digits and break heat records in several areas throughout Southern California Friday. The heat wave, which will feel even worse due to the high humidity, is expected to last through Saturday and dissipate slightly Sunday.
